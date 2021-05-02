AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,238 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $16,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,852,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,585,000 after purchasing an additional 155,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2,265.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 161,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,687,000 after purchasing an additional 154,591 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4,000.7% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 158,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,019,000 after purchasing an additional 154,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,547,000 after purchasing an additional 148,257 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total transaction of $705,231.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total value of $7,450,028.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,578,628.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $479.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $548.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $508.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $486.60. The stock has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a PE ratio of 95.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $266.00 and a one year high of $573.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

