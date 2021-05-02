AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 227.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,476 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $13,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $806,142,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,802,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,766,000 after buying an additional 2,804,587 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,427,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,508 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,330,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,842,000 after purchasing an additional 556,382 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 691,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,681,000 after purchasing an additional 424,695 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $106.73 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $54.73 and a 52-week high of $108.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.02 and its 200 day moving average is $91.42.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.