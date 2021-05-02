AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 65,458 Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 916,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,458 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.69% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $17,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DIV opened at $19.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.68. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $19.86.

