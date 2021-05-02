AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,810 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $10,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.81.

BMY stock opened at $62.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.50. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $54.07 and a 12 month high of $67.16. The company has a market capitalization of $139.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -567.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 41.79%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

