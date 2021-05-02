AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,956 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,011 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.08% of AECOM worth $7,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in AECOM by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 42,019 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 365.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 26,211 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $446,000. Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $680,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 16,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACM shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.89.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $66.43 on Friday. AECOM has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $68.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.30, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.73.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

