Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Short Interest Update

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,000 shares, an increase of 97.8% from the March 31st total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.4 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEGXF. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Aecon Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Aecon Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Aecon Group from $23.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aecon Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.69.

Shares of AEGXF stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.63. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $16.17.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

