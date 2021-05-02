Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the March 31st total of 2,730,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEG. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. HSBC lowered Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aegon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of AEG stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $4.59. 1,559,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,224,777. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.37. Aegon has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $5.11.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0727 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. Aegon’s payout ratio is currently 7.61%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Aegon by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,791,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after buying an additional 807,080 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Aegon by 1,296.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 855,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 794,633 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,080,000. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aegon in the 1st quarter valued at $852,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Aegon by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,662,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,567,000 after buying an additional 85,129 shares during the period.

About Aegon

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

