Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

ANNSF has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC cut shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Aena S.M.E. stock opened at $179.40 on Friday. Aena S.M.E. has a 1 year low of $107.91 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.19.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

