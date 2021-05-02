Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) to announce ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the highest is ($0.65). Aerie Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.84) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($2.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($0.75). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $24.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.75 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.05% and a negative return on equity of 135.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AERI traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.13. The stock had a trading volume of 403,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,406. The company has a market capitalization of $803.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.79. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.22.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

