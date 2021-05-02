Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Short Interest Down 22.4% in April

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,700 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the March 31st total of 370,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 429,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Aethlon Medical in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division owned approximately 0.13% of Aethlon Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AEMD opened at $1.82 on Friday. Aethlon Medical has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $3.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.07. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.66.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

