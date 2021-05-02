AGA Token Trading 27.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AGA)

AGA Token (CURRENCY:AGA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. AGA Token has a market cap of $29.18 million and $36,108.00 worth of AGA Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AGA Token has traded 27.9% higher against the dollar. One AGA Token coin can currently be bought for $3.73 or 0.00006565 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00064928 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.42 or 0.00280597 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $634.17 or 0.01116238 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.23 or 0.00736151 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00026049 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,746.81 or 0.99883685 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

AGA Token Profile

AGA Token’s total supply is 5,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 7,824,010 coins. AGA Token’s official Twitter account is @agatkn . AGA Token’s official website is agatoken.com

