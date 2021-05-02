AGAr (AGAR) Price Hits $494.31 on Top Exchanges

AGAr (CURRENCY:AGAR) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One AGAr coin can now be bought for about $494.31 or 0.00875443 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AGAr has a market capitalization of $7.90 million and approximately $5,807.00 worth of AGAr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AGAr has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00064323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.97 or 0.00283316 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004023 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $628.26 or 0.01112668 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.66 or 0.00721980 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00025677 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,389.39 or 0.99867820 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About AGAr

AGAr’s total supply is 15,988 coins. AGAr’s official Twitter account is @agatkn

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AGAr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AGAr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AGAr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

