Agora (NASDAQ:API) and FingerMotion (OTCMKTS:FNGR) Financial Contrast

Agora (NASDAQ:API) and FingerMotion (OTCMKTS:FNGR) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Agora alerts:

This table compares Agora and FingerMotion’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agora $64.43 million 79.88 -$6.18 million N/A N/A FingerMotion $9.13 million 34.48 -$3.00 million N/A N/A

FingerMotion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Agora.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Agora and FingerMotion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agora 0 1 6 0 2.86 FingerMotion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Agora currently has a consensus target price of $76.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.35%. Given Agora’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Agora is more favorable than FingerMotion.

Profitability

This table compares Agora and FingerMotion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agora 0.61% 0.28% 0.17% FingerMotion N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.1% of Agora shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Agora beats FingerMotion on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agora

Agora, Inc. provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications. Its real-time engagement products are delivered through its Software-Defined Real-Time Network, which is a virtual network overlay on top of the public internet. The company offers its solutions in the areas of social, education, entertainment, gaming, e-commerce, financial Services, and healthcare, as well as provides customer support services. Agora, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About FingerMotion

FingerMotion, Inc., a mobile services and data company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. It also develops data analysis application platform. FingerMotion, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.