AidCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4,585.00 (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last week, AidCoin has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. AidCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.25 million and $4,585.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AidCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00070115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00019498 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00072643 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.32 or 0.00849689 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00097292 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00047967 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,899.50 or 0.08613470 BTC.

AidCoin Coin Profile

AidCoin (AID) is a coin. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 coins and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 coins. The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “AidCoin is the ERC20 token that aims to become the preferred method to donate transparently through the Ethereum blockchain. The AID token will power AIDChain, a platform that provides an ecosystem of services through an easy-to-use interface, connecting the non-profit community while allowing full transparency and traceability of donations. AIDChain’s services include an internal exchange to convert major cryptocurrencies into AidCoin, a built-in wallet to store and donate easily, an explorer to track donations transparently, tools to connect donors with all the actors involved in the non-profit sector and templates of smart contracts to run fundraising campaigns. “

AidCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars.

