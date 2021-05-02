AIDUS TOKEN (AIDUS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3,823.00

AIDUS TOKEN (CURRENCY:AIDUS) traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One AIDUS TOKEN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AIDUS TOKEN has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. AIDUS TOKEN has a market cap of $3.29 million and $3,823.00 worth of AIDUS TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00069864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00019381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00071509 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $479.52 or 0.00848372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00096707 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,007.33 or 0.08858978 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00047121 BTC.

About AIDUS TOKEN

AIDUS TOKEN is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2019. AIDUS TOKEN’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 437,852,797 coins. AIDUS TOKEN’s official website is aidus.io . The Reddit community for AIDUS TOKEN is /r/AIDUSofficial . AIDUS TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @AIDUSofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . AIDUS TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@AIDUSofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The AIDUS Global D-Fund Platform is a decentralized fund market established upon the ETHEREUM network to serve as a professional asset management platform in which global investors and asset management companies are able to use Blockchain technologies and SMART Contracts to safely and transparently create and settle into P2P (Peer-to-Peer) fund agreements. Various information regarding the settled fund agreements shall be registered in the Blockchain network and shall continuously be updated through the Oracles Agent. “

Buying and Selling AIDUS TOKEN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIDUS TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AIDUS TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AIDUS TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

