Aion 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.39 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000630 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aion has traded up 41.4% against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $176.41 million and $10.39 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,079.20 or 1.00371633 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00041162 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $822.36 or 0.01446094 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00010690 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.35 or 0.00559807 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.08 or 0.00364148 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.94 or 0.00217945 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars.

