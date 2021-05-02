AIOZ Network Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (AIOZ)

AIOZ Network (CURRENCY:AIOZ) traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. In the last seven days, AIOZ Network has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. AIOZ Network has a total market capitalization of $66.91 million and approximately $4.43 million worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AIOZ Network coin can now be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00002098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00069316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00019613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00072876 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $489.44 or 0.00860646 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.74 or 0.00096251 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00048038 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,873.82 or 0.08570302 BTC.

About AIOZ Network

AIOZ Network (AIOZ) is a coin. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,083,334 coins. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “AIOZ Network is a distributed CDN built on our very own Blockchain. On AIOZ Network, users share redundant memory, storage and bandwidth resources to create a vast CDN capable of powering streaming platforms anywhere in the world. It aims to change the way the world streams videos. To better understand this, imagine that you're watching a video on your phone. Today that video streams from a content delivery network (CDN). A CDN is a system of servers in various locations storing and delivering content to viewers and their devices – like a video you watch on your phone. AIOZ Network creates a distributed content delivery network (dCDN) and represents a major shift in the way the world streams video. On a dCDN, a video comes from one of many Nodes – a regular person paid to store and deliver content from their device with the help of an app. The app harnesses the device's unused resources such as extra computing power, bandwidth, and storage. “

