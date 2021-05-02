Airbloc (ABL) One Day Volume Tops $2.04 Million

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Airbloc has a market cap of $29.35 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Airbloc has traded up 189.1% against the US dollar. One Airbloc coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00069178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00019234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00070849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $494.80 or 0.00852173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00096693 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,289.02 or 0.09109057 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00048745 BTC.

Airbloc Coin Profile

ABL is a coin. It was first traded on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Airbloc Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Airbloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Airbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

