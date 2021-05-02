Airbloc Hits One Day Volume of $2.56 Million (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, Airbloc has traded 188.7% higher against the US dollar. Airbloc has a total market cap of $34.00 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Airbloc coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Airbloc Profile

Airbloc is a coin. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Airbloc Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Airbloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Airbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

