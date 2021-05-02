Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,900 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the March 31st total of 91,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 614,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS EADSY opened at $30.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $94.12 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.82. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Airbus had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airbus will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, February 19th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

