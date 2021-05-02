Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.20.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AIN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of AIN stock opened at $89.24 on Friday. Albany International has a 12-month low of $45.93 and a 12-month high of $92.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.74 and a 200-day moving average of $74.28.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Albany International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Research analysts expect that Albany International will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.46%.

In related news, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $158,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,477.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $82,640.00. Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $289,382 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Albany International by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

