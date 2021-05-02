Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.07% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $16,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total value of $67,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,053.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.57, for a total transaction of $1,675,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,887 shares in the company, valued at $32,657,214.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,400 shares of company stock worth $3,407,004. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $181.10 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.52 and a 52 week high of $181.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.64%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.71.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

