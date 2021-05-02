Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the March 31st total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,325,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AGNPF stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.19. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.44.

About Algernon Pharmaceuticals

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, focuses in the areas of nonÂ-alcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, and acute lung injury associated with COVID-19 in Canada and Australia.

