Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd

IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 5.8% of IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $8,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 104.7% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.73.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,326,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,300,545. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.92 and a 200-day moving average of $255.25. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $189.53 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $624.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $18.19 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

