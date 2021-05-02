Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.73.

Shares of BABA traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $230.95. 9,326,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,300,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $624.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $189.53 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.25.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $18.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.