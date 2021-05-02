Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Applied Research Investments LLC

Applied Research Investments LLC cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,481 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 2.2% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BABA. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price target (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.73.

NYSE BABA traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.95. The stock had a trading volume of 9,326,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,300,545. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.92 and its 200 day moving average is $255.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $189.53 and a twelve month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $18.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

