Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Price Tops $3.25 on Exchanges

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded up 30.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $3.25 or 0.00005747 BTC on exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a total market capitalization of $21.53 million and approximately $9.13 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded 351.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alpaca Finance alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00064694 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.44 or 0.00286958 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $633.48 or 0.01119053 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $414.57 or 0.00732349 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00025676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,535.49 or 0.99870310 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Coin Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 19,905,186 coins and its circulating supply is 6,618,686 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpaca Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpaca Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpaca Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpaca Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpaca Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.