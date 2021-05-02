Alpha Finance Lab Price Reaches $1.98 on Exchanges (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $494.20 million and $96.80 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for $1.98 or 0.00003493 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 54.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00063943 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00069331 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00019417 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.80 or 0.00279016 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.11 or 0.00182320 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,153,035 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.