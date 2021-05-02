Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s 10th Largest Position

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 906.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.4% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

GOOG stock opened at $2,410.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,181.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,915.40. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,299.00 and a twelve month high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,656,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total value of $6,839,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,208,523.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

