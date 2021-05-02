Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,410.12 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,299.00 and a 1 year high of $2,452.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,181.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1,915.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total transaction of $6,839,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,208,523.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

