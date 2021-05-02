Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.1% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,214,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,998,000 after purchasing an additional 48,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,410.12 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,299.00 and a 1 year high of $2,452.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,181.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,915.40. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

