Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 818 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.0% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% during the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,018,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,353.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,168.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,906.69. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,296.01 and a 12 month high of $2,431.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,460.49.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

