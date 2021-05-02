Alphr finance (ALPHR) Hits Market Cap of $3.62 Million

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded 46.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Alphr finance has a total market capitalization of $3.62 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Alphr finance has traded flat against the dollar. One Alphr finance coin can now be bought for approximately $6.06 or 0.00010664 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alphr finance alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00064123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.95 or 0.00279747 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $644.65 or 0.01134531 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.00 or 0.00744439 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00026037 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,776.65 or 0.99922398 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Alphr finance Profile

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 597,325 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

Buying and Selling Alphr finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphr finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphr finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alphr finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alphr finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alphr finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.