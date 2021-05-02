Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,174 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up approximately 0.9% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $24,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 232,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after buying an additional 9,065 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 86,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 32,435 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 193.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after buying an additional 126,029 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,528,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 46,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MO. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

MO stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.