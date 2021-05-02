Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,107,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,905 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Altria Group worth $56,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of MO opened at $47.75 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $88.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

