Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Holdings Boosted by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 639.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,967 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 232,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 86,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 32,435 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 126,029 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 46,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $47.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

