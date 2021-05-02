Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Boosted by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,454 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.1% of Narwhal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 81.3% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 17.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,408,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,447,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,600.00 price target (up from $4,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,094.67.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,467.42 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,256.38 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,226.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,199.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

