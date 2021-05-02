Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lifted by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,323 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.9% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 81.3% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $605,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 17.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $21,408,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,447,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,467.42 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,256.38 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.53, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,226.87 and its 200-day moving average is $3,199.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,860.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,094.67.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.