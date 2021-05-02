American Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

American Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 24.9% of American Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. American Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $28,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,659,869,000 after purchasing an additional 699,438 shares in the last quarter. Marino Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,064,000 after buying an additional 1,330,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,272,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,322,000 after buying an additional 212,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,429,000 after buying an additional 21,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $165.66 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.04 and a 1 year high of $194.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.92.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

