American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 255,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,675 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $11,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in American International Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 14,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth about $199,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in American International Group by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 23,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 8,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays raised their target price on American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.07.

NYSE:AIG opened at $48.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.81. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $49.42. The company has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.