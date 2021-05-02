Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 0.6% of First Quadrant L P CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $571,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 21,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,709,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.10.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $239.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $137.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

