Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,041 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Analog Devices worth $33,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $674,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 17,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $1,483,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,401.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $361,975.90. Insiders have sold 63,396 shares of company stock worth $9,869,038 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADI opened at $153.16 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.09 and a 52 week high of $164.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.06.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 56.21%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.