Analysts Anticipate Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.92 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) will report $3.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Arvinas reported sales of $6.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year sales of $16.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $25.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.48 million, with estimates ranging from $8.90 million to $20.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arvinas.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ARVN shares. Truist started coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Northern Trust Capital Markets began coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

In other news, CEO John G. Houston sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,466,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,759,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $1,670,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,645 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,522.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,189 shares of company stock valued at $10,845,877 over the last 90 days. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 286.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 18,382 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at $3,015,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at $4,577,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at $763,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $68.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.93 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.81. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $92.77.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arvinas (ARVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.