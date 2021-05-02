Analysts Anticipate Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) will post $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.26. Axcelis Technologies posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.57.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $2,954,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 10,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $413,473.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,785 shares of company stock valued at $5,285,514. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 24.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 18,298 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 2,228.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACLS traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.53. 219,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,475. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $50.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.80. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.42.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

