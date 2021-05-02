Analysts Anticipate Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.80 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) will announce sales of $5.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brainsway’s earnings. Brainsway reported sales of $4.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brainsway will report full-year sales of $26.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.40 million to $26.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $34.33 million, with estimates ranging from $33.30 million to $35.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brainsway.

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Brainsway had a negative return on equity of 33.99% and a negative net margin of 34.28%. The company had revenue of $7.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on BWAY shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Brainsway from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Brainsway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Brainsway from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Brainsway in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Brainsway has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brainsway stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 129,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned 0.82% of Brainsway as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWAY opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.74 million, a P/E ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.68. Brainsway has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $11.04.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

