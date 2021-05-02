Analysts Anticipate CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.06 Million

Analysts expect CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) to post $10.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CollPlant Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.60 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies posted sales of $610,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,549.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will report full year sales of $28.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.99 million to $32.06 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $41.84 million, with estimates ranging from $29.44 million to $54.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CollPlant Biotechnologies.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.12). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 116.41% and a negative net margin of 149.91%. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.57 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 285,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 45,050 shares during the last quarter. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLGN opened at $14.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average of $12.10. The company has a market capitalization of $83.29 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.11. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $24.26.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

