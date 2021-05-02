Analysts Anticipate ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to Post $0.98 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to announce $0.98 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for ExlService’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.98. ExlService reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ExlService will report full-year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 33,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $3,052,277.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $221,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,545.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,291 shares of company stock valued at $6,399,412. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the first quarter worth $137,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the first quarter worth $204,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXLS traded down $2.25 on Friday, reaching $92.38. The stock had a trading volume of 191,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,574. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. ExlService has a 1-year low of $51.09 and a 1-year high of $96.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.85.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

