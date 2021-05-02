Analysts Anticipate Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $135.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) to announce $135.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $137.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $133.81 million. Kinsale Capital Group reported sales of $117.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full-year sales of $561.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $549.30 million to $568.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $673.64 million, with estimates ranging from $643.35 million to $704.78 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kinsale Capital Group.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 16.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist lowered their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Compass Point upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 387,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 367,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,527,000 after acquiring an additional 46,266 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $46,799,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 160,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,082,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNSL stock opened at $174.01 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $252.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.