Analysts Anticipate NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) will report ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for NOV’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). NOV reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NOV will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NOV.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.30). NOV had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on NOV. Bank of America raised NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NOV from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.09.

NYSE NOV traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.95. 6,147,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,048,554. NOV has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average is $13.24.

In related news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,523,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $542,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,627 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,335,189 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 567,226 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,231,596 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,897,000 after acquiring an additional 497,109 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in NOV in the first quarter worth $3,575,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in NOV in the first quarter valued at about $2,927,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

