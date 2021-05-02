Analysts Anticipate Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) to Announce $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) to report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.53. Standard Motor Products posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Standard Motor Products.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.29 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 5.50%. Standard Motor Products’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SMP shares. TheStreet upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Standard Motor Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE SMP traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $42.83. The company had a trading volume of 97,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,069. Standard Motor Products has a 12-month low of $33.94 and a 12-month high of $55.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.94 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 78.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Standard Motor Products by 37.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Standard Motor Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,371,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products in the first quarter worth $822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

